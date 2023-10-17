Islamabad Weather Update Today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cloudy weather and rain in the capital city over the next 12 hours.

Islamabad Weather Update

The Met Office predicts that rain, accompanied by wind and thunderstorms, will occur in the twin cities in the next 12 hours. This is because a weather system called a westerly wave is currently present in the upper regions of the country and is expected to move towards the north/northeast.

Islamabad Temperature Today

On Tuesday, the temperature in Islamabad dropped to 18°C. The city’s humidity level was around 84 percent, and the wind was blowing at a speed of 12km/h. The maximum UV Index was 4, which is considered moderate, and visibility was about 16km.

Advertisement

Islamabad Air Quality

The air quality in the federal capital was measured at less than 20, which is excellent. This means that the air quality is very good and suitable for most people. You can enjoy your usual outdoor activities without concerns about air quality.

The Met Office also mentioned that most parts of the country are expected to have dry weather, except for upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and nearby areas, where cloudy weather with light rain, thunderstorms, and even light snow in mountainous areas is expected.