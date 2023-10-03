Islamabad Weather Update Today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather forecast, predicting dry weather in most areas of the country, including the capital city, Islamabad, for the next 24 hours.

Islamabad Weather Update

Despite the hot weather, the Met Office forecasts no rainfall in Islamabad in the coming 24 hours.

Today’s Islamabad Temperature

Around noon, the temperature in the city is expected to reach approximately 29°C. Winds are blowing at 7km/h, and the maximum UV Index is recorded at 5, indicating moderate levels of UV radiation. Visibility is estimated to be around 5km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The air quality in the federal capital has been measured at 88, indicating poor air quality. It has reached high pollution levels and is not suitable for sensitive individuals. If you experience symptoms like difficulty breathing or throat irritation, it’s advisable to limit outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

Currently, most parts of the country are under the influence of continental air. There is a slight chance of a shallow westerly wave approaching the extreme northern regions.

The PMD forecasts dry weather for most parts of the country, with hot conditions in the southern areas. However, there is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms in isolated areas of Chitral and Gilgit Baltistan during the night.