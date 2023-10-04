Islamabad Weather Update Today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted dry and warm weather for most areas of the country, including the federal capital, Islamabad, on Wednesday.

Weather Update for Islamabad

– Rain is not expected in Islamabad for the next 24 hours, according to the PMD.

– The temperature at noon is around 36°C.

– Winds are blowing at 13km/h.



Current Weather Situation

– The maximum UV Index recorded is 5, indicating moderate levels.– Visibility is approximately 16km.– The air quality in Islamabad is at 86, which is considered poor and unhealthy for sensitive individuals.

– Continental air is prevailing across most parts of the country.

– Dry weather is anticipated in many regions, with the southern areas experiencing hot conditions.



– However, there may be isolated instances of rain-thunderstorm in Gilgit Baltistan.