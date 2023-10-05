Islamabad Weather Update Today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather forecast indicating that most parts of the country, including the capital Islamabad, will experience hot and dry weather for the next 24 hours.

Islamabad Weather Update

The Met Office predicts no rainfall in Islamabad for the next 24 hours.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the temperature is expected to reach around 37°C. Winds will blow at 11km/h. The maximum UV Index, which measures sun intensity, is recorded at 5, indicating moderate levels. Visibility is around 5km.

Advertisement

Islamabad Air Quality

The air quality in the federal capital is measured at 102, which falls into the unhealthy category. This may have immediate health effects on sensitive individuals. Even healthy people may encounter breathing difficulties and throat irritation if they spend too much time outdoors. It’s advisable to limit outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is dominant over most of the country, resulting in dry weather in many areas. However, there is a possibility of rain, wind, or thunderstorms in isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan.