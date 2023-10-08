Islamabad weather update today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has provided a weather forecast indicating that most regions of the country, including the federal capital Islamabad, will experience dry weather.

Islamabad Rain Update

According to the Met Office, there’s no rain expected in Islamabad or the surrounding areas for the next 12 hours.

Islamabad Temperature Today

Around noon in Islamabad, the temperature will be about 30°C, with humidity at 40%. Winds will be blowing at a speed of 23km/h. The maximum UV Index is recorded at a moderate level of 5, with visibility at around 15km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The air quality in the federal capital is measured at 142, which is considered unhealthy. This can have immediate health effects, especially for sensitive groups, and even healthy individuals may experience breathing difficulties and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. It’s recommended to limit outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

Currently, most parts of the country are experiencing continental air. There’s a weak westerly wave in the northern regions. Dry and hot weather is expected in most parts of the country, especially in the southern areas. However, there’s a chance of partly cloudy weather with the possibility of rain, wind, or thunderstorms in isolated areas of Gilgit Baltistan and nearby regions.