Islamabad Weather Update Today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts rain in the country’s capital, Islamabad, on Monday.

Islamabad Weather Update

According to the Met Office, there’s a possibility of light to moderate rain, along with wind and thunderstorms, in Islamabad during the evening and night.

Islamabad Temperature Today

Around noon, the temperature in Islamabad will be approximately 30°C, with humidity at 75%. Winds will be blowing at a speed of 7km/h. The maximum UV Index is moderate at 5, with visibility around 5km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The air quality in the federal capital has been recorded at 108, which is considered unhealthy. This can have immediate health effects on sensitive groups, and even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. It’s advised to limit outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

The PMD reports that a westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country and is likely to continue until tomorrow. While partly cloudy weather is expected in the upper parts of the country, rain with wind and thunderstorms is anticipated in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, the Pothohar Region, and northeast Punjab during the evening and night. Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.