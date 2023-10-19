Israel-Hamas War: Urgent Palestine Relief: Support with Your Card Today

Advertisement Advertisement Bol News is supporting Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Gaza is facing relentless attacks, with many Palestinians in need of shelter.

You can donate to the Palestine Emergency Appeal with your debit/credit card 24/7. Israel-Hamas War: During this pivotal moment for the Muslim Ummah, BOL NEWS is steadfastly supporting their fellow Palestinian brothers and sisters, and actively assisting the organizations dedicated to aiding them. Advertisement Advertisement

You now have the opportunity to contribute to the Palestine Emergency Appeal with your debit or credit card from anywhere in the world, 24/7.

This secure and convenient method allows you to show your support no matter where you are.

Alkhidmat Foundation is partnering with local organizations in Gaza, such as Gazze Destek, Onsur, Hayrat, IHH, and Cansuyu, to guarantee that each donation has a real and meaningful impact on the situation on the ground. Explore our most recent efforts in Gaza, Palestine.