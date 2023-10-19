Advertisement
Israel-Hamas War: Urgent Palestine Relief, Support with Your Card Today

Israel-Hamas War: Urgent Palestine Relief, Support with Your Card Today

Articles
Israel-Hamas War: Urgent Palestine Relief, Support with Your Card Today

Israel-Hamas War: Urgent Palestine Relief: Support with Your Card Today

  • Bol News is supporting Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas conflict.
  • Gaza is facing relentless attacks, with many Palestinians in need of shelter.
  • You can donate to the Palestine Emergency Appeal with your debit/credit card 24/7.

Israel-Hamas War: During this pivotal moment for the Muslim Ummah, BOL NEWS is steadfastly supporting their fellow Palestinian brothers and sisters, and actively assisting the organizations dedicated to aiding them.

You now have the opportunity to contribute to the Palestine Emergency Appeal with your debit or credit card from anywhere in the world, 24/7.

This secure and convenient method allows you to show your support no matter where you are.

Alkhidmat Foundation is partnering with local organizations in Gaza, such as Gazze Destek, Onsur, Hayrat, IHH, and Cansuyu, to guarantee that each donation has a real and meaningful impact on the situation on the ground. Explore our most recent efforts in Gaza, Palestine.

Provide Immediate Aid To Gaza Now

Gaza is enduring relentless attacks, and countless Palestinians are in search of secure shelter. They have been grappling with prolonged hardships, with numerous obstacles impacting their daily existence and economic stability.

In these critical times, their need for our assistance has never been more pronounced.

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan has aligned with local partners to address this crisis. They are directing critical medical supplies to hospitals facing dire shortages and delivering food to families forced to abandon their homes.

Stand with Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan or any other trustworthy organization in this endeavor.

Your support can truly make a significant difference for those who are in desperate need.

You have the option to contribute to other organizations of your choice, based on your trust and preferences.

You can make a donation effortlessly by visiting their website provided below.

https://alkhidmat.org/appeal/emergency-appeal-palestine-save-lives-in-gaza-today 

https://alkhidmat.com/donate/palestine-emergency-appeal/ 

Alternatively, you can extend your support by keeping them in your thoughts and prayers.

“O Allah, protect the Palestinians. Ease their troubles. Show them Your kindness. Guide others to help them now.”

Read More News On

