Israel-Hamas War: Urgent Palestine Relief: Support with Your Card Today

Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Death Toll Soars: Nearly 3,500 Lives Lost
Gaza's death toll since October 7: 3,478 lives lost, 12,000+ injured. President...
Israel-Hamas War: During this pivotal moment for the Muslim Ummah, BOL NEWS is steadfastly supporting their fellow Palestinian brothers and sisters, and actively assisting the organizations dedicated to aiding them.
You now have the opportunity to contribute to the Palestine Emergency Appeal with your debit or credit card from anywhere in the world, 24/7.
This secure and convenient method allows you to show your support no matter where you are.
Alkhidmat Foundation is partnering with local organizations in Gaza, such as Gazze Destek, Onsur, Hayrat, IHH, and Cansuyu, to guarantee that each donation has a real and meaningful impact on the situation on the ground. Explore our most recent efforts in Gaza, Palestine.
Gaza is enduring relentless attacks, and countless Palestinians are in search of secure shelter. They have been grappling with prolonged hardships, with numerous obstacles impacting their daily existence and economic stability.
In these critical times, their need for our assistance has never been more pronounced.
Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan has aligned with local partners to address this crisis. They are directing critical medical supplies to hospitals facing dire shortages and delivering food to families forced to abandon their homes.
Stand with Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan or any other trustworthy organization in this endeavor.
Your support can truly make a significant difference for those who are in desperate need.
You have the option to contribute to other organizations of your choice, based on your trust and preferences.
You can make a donation effortlessly by visiting their website provided below.
https://alkhidmat.org/appeal/emergency-appeal-palestine-save-lives-in-gaza-today
Alternatively, you can extend your support by keeping them in your thoughts and prayers.
“O Allah, protect the Palestinians. Ease their troubles. Show them Your kindness. Guide others to help them now.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the International News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.