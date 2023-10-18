Japan to assist in reconstruction of educational facilities in Sindh

Japan to assist in reconstruction of educational facilities in Sindh

Articles
Advertisement
Japan to assist in reconstruction of educational facilities in Sindh

Japan to assist in reconstruction of educational facilities in Sindh

Advertisement

Japan will provide a grant assistance worth over five million dollars for reconstruction of educational facilities in flood-affected areas of Sindh.

An agreement to this effect was signed in Islamabad today.

Under this grant, nine fully damaged school buildings will be reconstructed in six districts of the province. This will help to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment for students, with a special focus on enhancing access of girls to the education.

Secretary, Economic Affairs Division Dr. Kazim Niaz and Japanese Ambassador Mr. WADA Mitsuhiro signed the agreement.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story