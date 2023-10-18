Japan to assist in reconstruction of educational facilities in Sindh

Japan will provide a grant assistance worth over five million dollars for reconstruction of educational facilities in flood-affected areas of Sindh.

An agreement to this effect was signed in Islamabad today.

Under this grant, nine fully damaged school buildings will be reconstructed in six districts of the province. This will help to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment for students, with a special focus on enhancing access of girls to the education.

Secretary, Economic Affairs Division Dr. Kazim Niaz and Japanese Ambassador Mr. WADA Mitsuhiro signed the agreement.