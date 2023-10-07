JI announces sit-in against inflation in Karachi on Oct 8

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday announced holding a sit-in against skyrocketing inflation, outside the governor house on October 8.

Hafiz Naeem stated that the sit-in will be led by Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Sirajul Haq, who will address the critical issues in Sindh, particularly concerning law and order.

The meeting held earlier discussed the situation in Sindh, including the operation in the Kacha area, where persistent issues with street criminals have persisted.

It’s worth noting that after previous meetings, assurances were given to take action against street criminals, aligning with the National Action Plan established several years ago. The plan aimed to swiftly apprehend both terrorists and street criminals.

In the meetings, the issue of land being reclaimed from occupation mafias in Karachi was brought up, with support from JI.

Advertisement

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, emphasized that Karachi’s development has stagnated in recent years.

He stated that the projects like K-Four have been halted, and the burden of financing universities has shifted to students as the Sindh government has withheld grants.

He also pointed out that various mafias, including politicians and feudal lords, operate where essential services like education and healthcare are lacking.

Added that weapons are readily available for rent, but basic amenities are scarce.

Despite Karachi generating 98% of Sindh’s revenue, local residents often don’t receive opportunities or positions, particularly in education, mentioned Naeemur Rehman.

Further stated that the cost of education in government universities, especially in the IT sector, has become prohibitively high.

Advertisement

Issues related to rising electricity and petroleum prices, youth unemployment, and the challenges faced by various industries due to bribery were discussed in the meeting, said JI amir.

Added that JI emphasized its role in opposing electricity rates through NEPRA, alleging a nexus between the government, Nepra, and K Electric.