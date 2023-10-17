JI chief appeals to people to help Gaza

Gaza is facing such difficulty as has never been found in human history. JI chief

The world is now divided into two blocks. oppressors and oppressed.

Afghan refugees should be returned in a dignified manner.

Advertisement

Peshawar: The Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj ul Haq, said on Tuesday that there is no such difficult day in human history as Gaza is facing now.

The JI leader urges and requests that the Muslims of the world take steps before Gaza becomes a pile of corpses.

Siraj ul Haq further added that the Islamic world is not affected by statements and condemnations.

Sadly, now, the mosque Al-Aqsa and its Muslims are calling for our help, which is our divine duty to help them as much as we can.

Further, Israel is a terrorist country; establish common funds for the people of Gaza.

The politician further expressed concern about the third world war if the Israel attack is not stopped in time.

Advertisement

However, currently, the world is divided into two blocks: oppressed and oppressors, which raises many concerns.

On the other hand, international human rights activists are silent on this crucial Palestine issue; this is what we call hypocrisy in simple terms.

The senior politician of JI further added that this is the time to stop Israel from cruelty; otherwise, we will express grievances as in other issues.

Additionally, instead of local politics, let’s get on the same page on the issue of Gaza.

However, the prime minister of Pakistan presents a two-state theory, which is not the moratorium of Palestine.

He reminded the authorities that it should not be forgotten that the partition of Palestine is against the agenda of our country.

Advertisement

Added to that, the Organization of Islamic Countries has been convened to discuss this important global issue, which hopes to play a significant role in the resolution of Palestine.

The JI leader also touched on the issue of Afghan refugees. While touching on the issue, he said that people in Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) have given shelter and a home to Afghan refugees.

The famous political leader emphasizes that Pakistanis should play a pivotal role in making Afghanistan a peaceful country, as all of us have sacrificed many things for it.

However, Afghanistan is now peaceful, so they should be returned in a dignified manner for better future endeavors.

Moreover, the politician demanded to form a joint commission on the issue of all unregistered Afghans.

The senior politician further added that the distance between the two countries is in India’s interest and against ours, which could bring disastrous results.

Advertisement

Furthermore, apart from that, the JI chief demanded elections on time; he said delaying the election is not in Pakistan’s favor, as Pakistan is already facing political instability.

Also Read JI will publish a while report about govt’s decisions, says Sirajul Haq LAHORE: Sirajul Haq, the Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, has said that the party...

Earlier, JI chief Sirajul Haq has said that the party intends to publish a while report addressing the IMF program and governmental choices that have negatively impacted people’s lives. This initiative aims to enlighten the public about these matters.

Haq emphasized that Jamaat-e-Islami stands as an advocate for the impoverished and encouraged individuals whose utility meters have been disconnected to seek assistance from the party.

Advertisement

Advertisement