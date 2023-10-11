JI to hold solidarity march for Gaza martyrs on Sunday

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced holding a massive march for the Gaza martyrs and showing solidarity with its people.

Hafiz Naeem stated that the situation in Palestine has reached a critical point, drawing significant global attention.

He mentioned that Hamas has garnered admiration for its unwavering faith, courage, and strength during these trying times.

Added that one noteworthy aspect is the high moral standards exhibited by Palestinian Mujahideen, stating that despite their actions, including the capture of women, they have not engaged in any misconduct.

Gaza currently faces severe devastation, with media workers losing their lives in the line of duty, said JI amir.

Further said that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached an alarming level, and the United Nations Secretary-General has made limited efforts to address the situation.

Hafiz Naeem announced that on Sunday history will witness the largest march in memory of the Muslim martyrs.

He urged the entire population of Karachi to join the march and show solidarity.

Hafiz Naeem extended an invitation to lawyers, students, and individuals from the entertainment industry to join this historic event.

Karachi stands united with its Palestinian brothers and sisters, determined to make a powerful statement of support, said JI chief.