Jinnah House attack: Judicial remand of 152 accused extended

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday extended judicial remand of 152 accused in Jinnah House attack and arson case by 14 days.

The police presented all the accused before the court, where judge Abhar Gul Khan conducted the hearing.

ATC extended the judicial remand of 152 accused in Jinnah House attack case by 14 days.

The investigating officer had requested the extension of judicial remand of the accused.

Jinnah House (Corps Commander House) was torched by arsonists following the anti-government protests against the arrest of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on May 9.

