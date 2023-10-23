Judge allows PTI chief to meet his three sisters

ISLAMABAD: The judge of Official Secret Act Special Court on Monday approved a petition requesting permission for meeting of three sisters of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman with him in the jail, Bol News reported.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan and party Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been indicted in the cipher case.

However, both Imran Khan and Qureshi denied committing the crime.

The special court of the Official Secrets Act conducted the case hearing at the Adiala jail and has issued a notice to summon the government lawyers for October 27.

On the least hearing on October 17, the indictment of both PTI leaders had been put off for a week as the challan copies had not been issued to the accused on the last hearing.