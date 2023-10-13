Kakar vows to wipe out all anti-state elements from country

KARACHI: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has reaffirmed his commitment to wipe out all the anti-state elements from the country.

Talking to media in Peshawar on Friday, the Prime Minister said the policy regarding Afghan refugees is clear. He said illegally staying foreigners will be sent to their countries.

Referring to negotiations with the TTP, he rejected the rumours and said that writ of the state will be established at all costs and no dialogue will be held with the anti-state elements.

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said no compromise will be made over the security of the country.

The Prime Minister said the Election Commission of Pakistan will issue the schedule for the general elections and the interim government will conduct the elections within constitutional limits.

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar hoped that petroleum prices will be reduced in the country to provide relief to the public.

He said foreign debts of the country have reduced by four thousand billion rupees due to strengthening of the rupee against dollar.

Answering a question, the Prime Minister said all the political parties that are registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan will contest the general elections.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali and Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan met Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar in Peshawar on Friday.

They briefed the Prime Minister about various matters including the law and order situation in the province.

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said the federal government will provide all possible assistance to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the welfare of the public.