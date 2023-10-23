Kamran Tessori announces holy war against Israel

A ceremony was held at Governor House Karachi regarding the Palestine issue.

A large number of citizens from different sectors participated.

The ceremony ended with prayers for the martyrs of Palestine.

Karachi: The Sindh Governor, Kamran Tessori, announced holy war against Israel and said that he is going to Egypt with aid supplies for the Palestinians.

According to details, candles were lit outside the Governor’s House to express solidarity with the Palestinians.

A large number of citizens, including scholars, civil society, and artists, participated in the ceremony.

Kamran Tessori said that if my governorship goes, then go, but I don’t care; those who support Israel will have to be boycotted.

The heart is crying tears of blood at the atrocities committed by the Palestinians. Attacks on hospitals, churches, and refugee camps are proof of Israel’s brutality.

On the other hand, Dr. Farooq Sattar said that if the international community does not take notice of the situation in the Middle East, this war will not be limited to Palestine.

The participants of the event said that the best way to express solidarity with the Palestinians is to raise their voices in every forum.

At the end of the ceremony, a special prayer was offered for the martyrs of Palestine, while the participants expressed their love and support for the Palestinians by making a chain of hands

