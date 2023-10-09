Karachi Board Launch Digital Portal to Facilitate Students

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, the Central Information Secretary of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), recently unveiled the party’s plans for worker conventions and public gatherings ahead of the upcoming general elections starting on October 13.

During a press conference, Dr. Awan emphasized the IPP’s commitment to a nationwide campaign led by Jahangir Khan Tareen and IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan, with a strong focus on respecting the voters as the key stakeholders in the country’s progress and development.

The IPP’s goal is to bridge divides that have emerged along religious and political lines in the nation. Their agenda centers on actively engaging with the public and working towards the country’s advancement.

Dr. Awan stressed the importance of prioritizing service delivery over mere political slogans. She expressed support for the decisions of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), believing that it has the potential to attract both foreign and domestic investments to Pakistan, contributing significantly to the nation’s development and economic growth.

Dr. Awan sees the SIFC as a crucial national initiative focused on promoting Pakistan’s development and progress, ultimately strengthening the country’s economy. She is confident that the decisions made by the SIFC will play a vital role in propelling the country forward. Stay tuned for more updates on these developments.

