Karachi cop seeks permission to participate in war against Israel

KARACHI: Amid war between Israel and Hamas, Sindh Police officials are also ready to fight along their Muslim brothers, Bol News reproted.

In a letter to the Inspector General Sindh Police, Inspector Fayyaz Ahmed Januri has asked him permission for the Jihad.

Fayyaz asked the government to dedicate 10 percent of his salary to the Palestinian people.

“Allowed me to participate in Jihad till the independence of Palestine,” he wrote to the IG Sindh and asked for formal permission.

On the other hand, women held a protest rally against Israeli bombardment on civilians in Palestine resulting in martyrdom of women and children. They chanted “death to Israel”.

On October 14, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussain Mallick had strongly condemned the bloodbath and genocide of Palestinians by the fascist and criminal Israeli forces.

Mushaal Hussain Mallick, wife of Kashmiri Jailed Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin Malik had called on Ambassador of Palestine in Pakistan Ambassador Rabaie Ahmed to express solidarity with the Palestinian people in this testing time.

She had condemned in the strongest terms the unabated Israel’s atrocities, oppression and siege of the Gaza Strip, resulting in a grave humanitarian tragedy. The SAPM said that people of Pakistan and Kashmir express their unwavering support for the people of Palestine.