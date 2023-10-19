Karachi reports Five suspected monkeypox cases

The passengers came to Karachi from Muscat.

They came by foreign flight.

The health department shifted patients to the hospital.

Five passengers who arrived in Karachi from Muscat have been diagnosed with monkeypox, after which five suspected cases of monkeypox have come to light.

According to details, monkeypx was diagnosed among five passengers who arrived in Karachi from Libya to Muscat at Jinnah International Airport. The passengers arrived at Karachi Airport through a foreign flight.

The Sindh Health Department says that, based on suspicion, five patients were transferred from the airport to Sindh Infection and Disease Hospital, Nipah, where patient’s samples are being obtained.

Last month also, three passengers who arrived in Karachi from Libya were diagnosed with monkeypox at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, after which the three passengers were prevented from going home by the health department team.

Earlier, Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination has confirmed one positive case of monkeypox in Rawalpindi.

According to the National Institute of Health, the patient is currently hospitalized for management in Rawalpindi, where he is receiving appropriate care.

A team from the NIH, under the ministry of National Health Services, is conducting epidemiological investigations and contact tracing.

The NIH said there is no risk of further spread of the disease in Pakistan for the time being.