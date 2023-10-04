Karachi Weather Update Today

The city of Karachi can expect warm weather on Wednesday, with no rain expected in the region over the next 24 hours, according to the meteorological department.

Current Weather in Karachi

– Noon temperature: Approximately 33°C.

– Wind speed: 17km/h.

– Max UV Index: Recorded at 7, indicating moderate levels.



– Visibility: Around 6km.– Air quality: The air quality in Karachi is at 116, which is considered unhealthy.

The prevailing weather pattern in most parts of the country is characterized by continental air. Dry conditions are anticipated in many areas, with the southern regions experiencing hot weather. However, there may be isolated rain-thunderstorm occurrences in Gilgit Baltistan.

