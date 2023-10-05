Karachi Weather Update Today

Dry weather is expected in most areas of the province, including the southeastern region with Karachi as the capital, on Thursday.
Karachi Weather Update
The meteorological department predicts no rain in Karachi or other parts of the region for the next 24 hours.
Karachi Temperature Today
At noon, the temperature is around 33°C with 68 percent humidity. Winds blow at 15km/h. The UV Index is high at 7, and visibility is about 5km.
Karachi Air Quality
The air quality in the provincial capital is recorded at 115, which is unhealthy. Sensitive groups should avoid outdoor activities, and even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation. Staying indoors is recommended.
Synoptic Situation
Continental air prevails over most of the country, leading to dry weather in many areas. However, isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan may experience rain, wind, or thunderstorms.
