Karachi Weather Update Today

The weather forecast from the meteorological department indicates that the southeastern region, including the provincial capital Karachi, will experience dry and hot weather in the next 24 hours.

Karachi Rain Update

According to the PMD, there is no possibility of rain in Karachi or any other parts of the region during the weekend.

Karachi Temperature Today

Around noon, the temperature will be approximately 32°C, with the humidity level staying at 75 percent. Winds will blow at a speed of 22km/h. The highest UV Index recorded is 3, indicating moderate levels, and visibility is expected to be around 5km.

Karachi Air Quality

The air quality in Karachi has been measured at 99, which falls into the category of poor air quality.

This poor air quality can have immediate health impacts on sensitive groups, and they should avoid outdoor activities. Even healthy individuals may experience difficulty in breathing and throat irritation, so it’s advisable to stay indoors and consider rescheduling outdoor plans.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air masses are dominant in most parts of the country, while there is a weak westerly weather system in the northern areas.

Dry weather is expected to continue across most parts of the country, with hot conditions in the southern regions. However, there’s a chance of partly cloudy weather with the possibility of rain, wind, or thunderstorms in isolated areas of Gilgit Baltistan and nearby regions.