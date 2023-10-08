Karachi weather update today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather forecast, and it predicts that most areas of the country, including the port city, will remain dry.

Karachi Rain Update

According to the Met Office, there is no chance of rain in Karachi or the surrounding region for the next 12 hours.

Karachi Temperature Today

Around noon, the temperature in Karachi will reach approximately 32°C, with humidity at 62%. Winds are blowing at a speed of 24km/h. The maximum UV Index is low at 2, and visibility is about 5km.

Karachi Air Quality

The air quality in Karachi is recorded at 109, which is considered unhealthy. This can have immediate health effects on sensitive groups, and even healthy individuals may experience breathing difficulties and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. It’s advisable to limit outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

Currently, most of the country is experiencing continental air. There’s a weak westerly wave in the northern regions. Dry and hot weather is expected in most parts of the country, particularly in the south. However, there might be partly cloudy weather with a chance of rain, wind, or thunderstorms in isolated areas of Gilgit Baltistan and nearby regions.