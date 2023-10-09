Karachi Weather Update Today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather forecast indicating hot and dry conditions in the southeastern region of the country, including Karachi, for the next 24 hours.

Karachi Weather Update

The Met Office reports that Karachi will experience partly cloudy weather, but there is no chance of rain in the city.

Karachi Temperature Today

Around noon, the temperature in Karachi will reach approximately 32°C, with humidity at 78%. Winds will be blowing at a speed of 37km/h. The maximum UV Index is moderate at 4, with visibility around 5km.

Karachi Air Quality

The air quality in Karachi has been recorded at 111, which is considered unhealthy. This can have immediate health effects on sensitive groups, and even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. It’s advised to limit outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

There’s a westerly wave present over the upper parts of the country, and it is expected to continue until tomorrow. Partly cloudy weather is expected in the upper parts of the country. However, rain with wind and thunderstorms is anticipated in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar Region, and northeast Punjab during the evening and night. Dry weather is likely in other parts of the country.