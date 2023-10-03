Karachi weather updates – 03 October 2023

Temperature will remain hot and humid on Tuesday in Karachi.

The intensity of heat will decrease in Sindh.

Karachi recorded a minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees.

Advertisement

Karachi: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) has predicted that the weather in the city is likely to be hot and humid on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the intense heat that has been going on for several days is expected to decrease by October 3, 2023.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees, and the maximum temperature is likely to reach around 37 degrees.

However, humidity will average 80% during the day and 50% in the evening.

Added to that, sea breezes will be suspended while winds will continue to blow from the west and south-west.

In Larkana, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, and Dadu, the mercury is expected to be between 36 and 38 degrees.

Advertisement

Additionally, in Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mithi, and Mirpur Khas, the mercury is likely to remain between 38 and 40 degrees.

Similarly, the temperature in Badin, Thatta, and Sajawal is likely to be between 34 and 37 degrees.

Also Read Karachi weather updates – 01 October 2023 The weather will remain hot and dry throughout the province. The minimum...

Earlier, the city of Jinnah will remain surrounded by extremely hot and dry weather on October 1, 2023, Bol News reported.

However, the minimum temperature of the city was recorded at 24.5 degrees, and the maximum mercury is likely to be 41 degrees on Sunday.

Previously, the last day in Karachi was the hottest day of the year; the mercury was recorded at 40.6 degrees. The humidity ratio in the air will be 45 percent on average during the day and 25 percent in the evening.