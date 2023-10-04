Karachi weather updates – 04 October 2023

KARACHI: The hot weather is expected to persist over Sindh, although Karachi may witness a major reduction in temperature from now on, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) on Wednesday.

The city’s temperature is expected to drop to 35 degrees Celsius over the following 48 hours, while humidity levels may linger as high as 85 percent.

On Wednesday, most of the country is anticipated to have hot and humid weather. The southern sections of the country may face extremely hot weather.

Parts of Gilgit-Baltistan may get isolated thunderstorms and rain. The highest temperature on Tuesday was 43 degrees Celsius at Turbat and Lasbella.

Earlier, the PDM has predicted that the weather in the city is likely to be hot and humid on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the intense heat that has been going on for several days is expected to decrease by October 3, 2023.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees, and the maximum temperature is likely to reach around 37 degrees.