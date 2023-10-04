Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Karachi weather updates – 04 October 2023

Karachi weather updates – 04 October 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Karachi weather updates – 04 October 2023

Karachi weather updates – 04 October 2023

Advertisement

KARACHI: The hot weather is expected to persist over Sindh, although Karachi may witness a major reduction in temperature from now on, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) on Wednesday.

The city’s temperature is expected to drop to 35 degrees Celsius over the following 48 hours, while humidity levels may linger as high as 85 percent.

On Wednesday, most of the country is anticipated to have hot and humid weather. The southern sections of the country may face extremely hot weather.

Parts of Gilgit-Baltistan may get isolated thunderstorms and rain. The highest temperature on Tuesday was 43 degrees Celsius at Turbat and Lasbella.

Also Read

Karachi weather updates – 03 October 2023
Karachi weather updates – 03 October 2023

Temperature will remain hot and humid on Tuesday in Karachi. The intensity...

Advertisement

Earlier, the PDM has predicted that the weather in the city is likely to be hot and humid on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the intense heat that has been going on for several days is expected to decrease by October 3, 2023.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees, and the maximum temperature is likely to reach around 37 degrees.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story