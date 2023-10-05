Karachi weather updates – 05 October 2023

The weather will remain hot in Karachi.

The minimum temperature recorded was 32 degrees.

The average humidity in the air will be 80% during the day.

Karachi: The weather in the city of light will be hot and humid, and it is expected to be clear and partly cloudy on Thursday, Bol News reported.

However, the minimum temperature of the city was recorded at 32 degrees, and the maximum temperature is likely to reach 34 degrees. In addition to that, the average humidity in the air will be 80% during the day and 60% in the evening. The heat intensity can be felt up to 38 degrees due to the high humidity in the air.

Additionally, sea breezes have partially returned to the city, and winds from the west and south-west directions are also continuing.

In most areas, the nighttime temperature remained between 20 and 23 degrees. In Dadu, Larkana, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, and Shaheed Benazirabad, the mercury is expected to be between 37 and 40 degrees.

On the other side, the temperature in Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, and Mithi is likely to be 36 to 38 degrees, while that in Thatta, Badin, and Sajawal is 33 to 35 degrees

Earlier, the hot weather is expected to persist over Sindh, although Karachi may witness a major reduction in temperature from now on, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) on Wednesday.

The city’s temperature is expected to drop to 35 degrees Celsius over the following 48 hours, while humidity levels may linger as high as 85 percent.

