Karachi weather updates – 06 October 2023

The minimum temperature recorded was 27.5 degrees in Karachi.

The maximum mercury is expected to reach 27.5 degrees.

Karachi: The weather in Karachi will remain hot and humid on October 6, 2023, Bol News reported.

In addition to that, the minimum temperature of the city recorded 27.5 degrees, and the maximum temperature of the city is expected to reach 35 degrees on Friday. The humidity ratio in the air is likely to be 7 PC on average during the day and 50 PC in the evening.

However, due to intense humidity, the intensity of the heat can be felt up to 39 to 40 degrees. In the city, the sea breezes are blowing at a speed of 4 kph.

On the other hand, the weather will be hot and humid in the district of Sindh as well as Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, and Shaheed Benazirabad. The mercury is likely to be 36 to 39 degrees.

In Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, and Mithi, the temperature is expected to be between 35 and 37 degrees in the adjoining areas. Also, the temperature is likely to be between 33 and 35 degrees in Badin, Sajawal, and Thatta.

Previously, the weather in the city of light will be hot and humid, and it is expected to be clear and partly cloudy on Thursday, Bol News reported.

However, the minimum temperature of the city was recorded at 32 degrees, and the maximum temperature is likely to reach 34 degrees. In addition to that, the average humidity in the air will be 80% during the day and 60% in the evening. The heat intensity can be felt up to 38 degrees due to the high humidity in the air.