Karachi weather updates – 08 October 2023

Karachi: Partly cloudy, humid weather is expected in the capital of Sindh on October 8, 2023, Bol News reported.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees, and the maximum temperature is likely to reach 34 degrees on Sunday.

Added to that, the air humidity ratio will be 75 PC on average during the day and 65 PC in the evening. On the other hand, the sea breeze will continue in the city. However, light drizzles at some places during the night.

Earlier, the weather in Karachi was remain hot and humid on October 6, 2023, Bol News reported.

In addition to that, the minimum temperature of the city recorded 27.5 degrees, and the maximum temperature of the city is expected to reach 35 degrees on Friday. The humidity ratio in the air is likely to be 7 PC on average during the day and 50 PC in the evening.

However, due to intense humidity, the intensity of the heat can be felt up to 39 to 40 degrees. In the city, the sea breezes are blowing at a speed of 4 kph.

On the other hand, the weather will be hot and humid in the district of Sindh as well as Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, and Shaheed Benazirabad. The mercury is likely to be 36 to 39 degrees.