Karachi weather updates – 17 October 2023

There are chances of light rain and drizzle in different areas of Karachi.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees.

Temperature felt up to 37 degrees due to intense humidity.

Advertisement

The forecast will be partly cloudy in some places and completely cloudy in others. There are chances of light rain or drizzle in different areas of the city on Tuesday, Bol News reported.

In addition to that, heavy rain of short duration is also expected in the suburbs, including the northern areas of the city.

However, the weather in the city will be pleasant during the morning and night hours while hot and humid during the day.

On Tuesday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees, and the maximum temperature is likely to reach 33 degrees.

On the other hand, the average humidity in the air will be 70 PC during the day and 60 PC in the evening.

Due to the intense humidity, the heat intensity can be felt up to 37 degrees. The weather is likely to remain hot and humid in other parts of Sindh.

Advertisement

Additionally, intermittent light rain and drizzle continued in the upper and central districts.

In Jacobabad, Dadu, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Mithi, the mercury is likely to be 35 to 38 degrees.

Moreover, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Thatta, and Sajawal are expected to experience temperatures between 33 and 34 degrees.

Also Read Karachi weather updates – 09 October 2023 Karachi's waether will be dry on Monday. Temperature will reach 32°C at...

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) released a weather forecast for majority of the country, including the port city, anticipating dry conditions.

At noon, the mercury reaches around 32°C, humidity remains at 62 percent. Winds blew at 24km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 2 which is low, with visibility around 5km.

Advertisement