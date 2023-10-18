Karachi weather updates – 18 October 2023

PDM predicted rain and drizzle in Karachi.

The forecast will be partly to fully cloudy in Karach.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted light rain and drizzle with thunder in different areas of Karachi on Wednesday.

According to details, the PMD, while explaining the weather conditions in Karachi, said that on Wednesday the forecast will be partly to fully cloudy in Karachi city.

The PDM department further predicted that the northeasterly winds would continue throughout the day in the city.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is likely to go up to 33 to 35 degrees.

The meteorological department said that the humidity in the air is 66 PC and the wind blowing from a north-east direction is moving at a speed of 2 nautical miles.

On the other hand, there is a possibility of dry and cold weather in the country.

The meteorological department further said that the weather will remain dry in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta.

However, the forecast will remain partly cloudy in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

In addition to that, there are chances of rain in Benazirabad district and adjoining areas.

Earlier, the forecast will be partly cloudy in some places and completely cloudy in others. There are chances of light rain or drizzle in different areas of the city on Tuesday, Bol News reported.

In addition to that, heavy rain of short duration is also expected in the suburbs, including the northern areas of the city.

