Khadija Shah, others granted bail in Askari Tower, Jinnah House attack cases

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted bail to Khadija Shah and others in Askari Tower and Jinnah House arson case on May 9.

The LHC had reserved its decision on post-arrest bail petitions of the fashion designer Khadija Shah in Jinnah House and Askari Tower attacks during the May 9 protests.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Alia Neelam delivered the verdict, which also granted bail to Arbaaz Khan, Salman Qadri, Usman Sharif, and Shehbaz Ali in May 9 cases.

Fashion designer Khadija Shah had filed bail in the Askari Tower and Jinnah House arson case.

Many female PTI supporters including Sanam Javed, Khadija Shah, Aliya Hamza, and several others were detained after May 9 events when several military installations and army monuments were attacked, brutally vandalized, and trampled underfoot in an orgy of anger and vindictive expression.