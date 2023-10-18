Advertisement
Khyber Medical University bans MDCAT students for 2 yrs

Articles
  • 219 students were banned for years.
  • KP cabinet canceled MDCAT 2023 after massive cheating cases came to light.
  • Students were caught copying through various means.
Peshawar: Students who copied in the Medical and Dental College admission tests (MDCAT) were banned from taking the exam for 2 years by Khyber Medical (KM) University.

According to details, KM University has issued a formal declaration regarding banning students, in which it has been said that 219 students will be banned from giving MDCAT for two years.

It should be noted that MDCAT was held last month on September 10. Students were caught copying through Bluetooth and other means.

Added to that, the KP cabinet canceled the entrance of MDCAT 2023 after massive cheating cases came to light.

Also Read

Sindh to take MDCAT re-test on November 19
MDCAT exams were cancelled due to paper leakage. The student got high...

Earlier,Caretaker Health Minister Sindh, Dr. Saad Khalid, says that the re-test of MDCAT in Sindh will be held on November 19, Bol News reported.

It should be noted that, due to the paper leak, children scored higher marks, which created a mess in the education department.

Dr. Saad Khalid said that he has recommended giving responsibility to the FIA for a transparent inquiry and decided to take the exam again after the report.

Added to that, some children passed the exam due to the copying and paper leakage; re-testing of 49 thousand children is a challenge.

