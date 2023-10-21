Advertisement
KP government releases Rs 2 billion for Sehat card

KP government releases Rs 2 billion for Sehat card

KP government releases Rs 2 billion for Sehat card

KP government releases Rs 2 billion for Sehat card

  • Health card services were stopped due to insufficient funds.
  • Restrictions are imposed in MTI hospitals.
  • Facility of health restored in the region.
 Peshawar: The Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KPK) government released Rs 2 billion for the Sehat card program on Saturday, Bol News reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhaw Health Advisor Dr. Riaz Anwar says that health card service was stopped due to a lack of funds.

The advisor added that the KP government has released 2 billion rupees for the Sehat card program, after which the facility of health cards has been restored.

According to Health Advisor, restrictions have been imposed on certain development goals in MTI hospitals; therefore, the management of the hospitals should focus on treatment instead of building new buildings.

Earlier, the Punjab government has launched the Prime Minister Health Card Program in various districts across the province. The online registration for the sehat card has begun, and low-income households can benefit from this plan, which is run by the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company and the Prime Minister’s Health Program. Applicants can call the helpline number for Punjab and KPK candidates to activate their sehat cards.

