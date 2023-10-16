KPK government decides to present second quarterly budget

The excise and taxation budget will be 563 million rupees.

The allocation of 340 million rupees will be for industry.

The Department of Minerals will get 652 million rupees.

Advertisement

Peshawar: The caretaker government, Khyber Pakhtun Khwa (KPK), has decided to present the second quarterly budget for 2023–24, Bol News reported.

According to details, 563 million rupees will be allocated for excise and taxation in the budget.

In this regard, in the budget of 563 million rupees, 428 million rupees have been allocated for the salaries of Excise employees.

In addition to it, 340 million rupees will be kept for industry, of which 202 million will be kept for salaries and 87 million will be kept for non-salary budgets.

Additionally, 652 million rupees have been set aside for the department of minerals, of which 293 million will be for salaries and 308 million for non-salary budgets.

It is proposed to allocate one thousand thirty-six million for the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), of which 738 million are for salaries and 230 million are for non-salary budgets.

Advertisement

Moreover, it also proposed to allocate 250 million for the department of labor, which will include 157 million for salaries and 73 million for non-salary budgets.

Also Read KP govt unveils poor-friendly budget, says Taimur Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra says the government has...

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra says the government has presented a poor-friendly and balanced budget despite facing financial challenges.