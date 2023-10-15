Advertisement
KPK governor visits Swat along with relatives on government helicopter

  • A video of the governor has gone viral on social media.
  • The KPK governor took his grandson and business leader on a helicopter.
  • The governor also refused to sign the bill for the illegal use of government helicopters.
Peshawar: The video of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KPK) Ghulam Ali’s visit to Swat went viral on Sunday.

In the video, the governor took his two grandsons and a business leader to Swat in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s official helicopter.

Moreover, on returning from Swat, along with the governor, JUI workers and two children also returned to Peshawar.

Earlier, it should not be forgotten that during his visit to Bajaur a few weeks ago, the governor took his relative’s child with him.

Meanwhile, the KPK governor refused to sign the bill for the illegal use of two helicopters in the province.

