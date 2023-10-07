Lahore Weather Update Today

The weather in most districts of Punjab, including Lahore, is expected to be dry and hot over the next 24 hours.

Lahore Rain Update

Despite the intense heat, there is no chance of rain in Lahore over the weekend.

Lahore Temperature Today

Around noon, the temperature will reach approximately 38°C, with winds blowing at 7km/h. The highest UV Index recorded is 4, indicating moderate levels, and visibility is expected to be around 5km. Humidity will remain above 70 percent in the city on Saturday.

Lahore Air Quality

The air quality in Lahore has been measured at 190, which falls into the category of very unhealthy.

Sensitive groups may experience immediate health effects and should avoid outdoor activities. Even healthy individuals may have difficulty breathing and throat irritation, so it’s a good idea to stay indoors and consider rescheduling outdoor plans.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air masses are dominant in most parts of the country, while there is a weak westerly weather system in the northern areas.

Dry weather is expected to continue across most parts of the country, with hot conditions in the southern regions. However, there’s a chance of partly cloudy weather with the possibility of rain, wind, or thunderstorms in isolated areas of Gilgit Baltistan and nearby regions.