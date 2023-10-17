Lahore Weather Update Today

On Tuesday, Lahore woke up to heavy rain that continued through the morning, but later in the day, the city became partly cloudy.

Lahore Weather Update

According to the latest information from the Meteorological Office, most areas in the province are expected to have dry weather. However, earlier in the day, there is a chance of light rain and thunderstorms in Lahore, Attock, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Sialkot, Narowal, and Gujrat.

Lahore Temperature Today

During the rain, Lahore’s temperature dropped to around 20°C. The humidity in the city was quite high, at over 90 percent. The wind was blowing at a speed of 7km/h. The maximum UV Index was 4, which is moderate, and visibility was around 16km.

Advertisement

Lahore Air Quality

Despite the rain, the air quality in the provincial capital was measured at 70, which is very poor. The air has become highly polluted and is not healthy, especially for those with sensitivity to such conditions. If you’re experiencing symptoms like difficulty breathing or throat irritation, it’s advisable to limit your time outdoors.

Weather Overview

There’s a weather pattern called a westerly wave over the upper parts of the region, and it’s expected to move north/northeast in the next 12 hours. Another shallow westerly wave is likely to approach central parts of Balochistan from the Persian Gulf tomorrow.

For Tuesday, most parts of the country are expected to have dry weather. However, areas like upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and nearby regions may experience cloudy weather with light rain, thunderstorms, and even light snow on high mountains.