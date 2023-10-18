LHC acquits Hanif Abbasi in ephedrine case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday acquitted PMLN leader Hanif Abbasi in the ephedrine case.

The court reserved a verdict on the case yesterday.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Alia Neelam delivered the verdict on Hanif Abbasi’s appeal and nullified Abbasi’s 25-year sentence in the ephedrine case.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had registered a case against Hanif Abbasi and others in June 2012 under sections 9-C, 14, and 15 of the Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Act for misuse of 500kg of ephedrine.