LHC dismisses plea seeking live telecast of court proceedings

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed the application seeking live telecast of court proceedings and deemed the plea as inadmissible.

The case was heard by Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza, with Muqasit Saleem advocate, representing the complainant Shahbaz Khan.

The court suggested that if the petitioner wished to pursue this matter, they should file an appeal in the Supreme Court.

The court expressed that it operates as an open court, where anyone can attend to watch and listen to the legal proceedings.

Furthermore, the court raised the question of whether live coverage should be granted solely to display the appearances of those involved.

It also emphasized the financial aspect, pondering who would compensate for the revenue earned by PTV in terms of advertisements.