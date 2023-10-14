Lunar Eclipse 2023 Date and Time Information

The final lunar eclipse of 2023 will grace the night skies on October 28 and 29, as announced by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

This celestial event will be visible from various parts of the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North and South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic, and even Antarctica. Excitingly, Pakistan will also be able to witness this natural wonder.

The eclipse will commence with the penumbral eclipse at 23:02 PST on October 28, followed by the partial eclipse starting at 00:35 PST on October 29.

The most significant phase, known as the “greatest eclipse,” will take place at 01:14 PST on October 29. The partial eclipse will end at 01:53 PST, with the penumbral eclipse concluding at 03:26 PST on October 29. Prepare to be captivated as the Earth, moon, and sun align in a cosmic spectacle that will leave a lasting impression on stargazers worldwide.

