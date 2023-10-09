Major, Havaldar martyred, five terrorists killed in Zhob operation

RAWALPINDI: An army major and Havaldar were martyred and five terrorists were killed in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in area of Sambaza, Zhob District, Balochistan on Monday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on night 8/9 October 2023, security forces conducted an IBO in Sambaza, Zhob District on reported presence of terrorists.

The ISPR added that during the conduct of operation, terrorists were surrounded and after intense exchange of fire, five terrorists were sent to hell.

However, in ensuing exchange of fire, Major Syed Ali Raza Shah (Age 31 years, resident of Sargodha District), who was leading the operation from the front, and Havaldar Nisar Ahmed (Age 38 years, resident of Vehari District), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

It said that security forces of Pakistan are indebted & proud of our brave men and pay homage to their chivalry and sacrifices for the motherland, which further strengthens our resolve to uproot the menace of terrorism from the country.

Sanitisation of the surrounding areas is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.