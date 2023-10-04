Man Arrested for Taking Children’s Bodies from Graves in Lahore

The accused is named Mani.

He used to remove the dead bodies from the graves.

As per the initial investigation, the accused seems to be mentally ill.

Advertisement

Lahore: The accused, who removed the bodies of children from the graves, was arrested. According to details, the sanda police in the provincial capital, Lahore, arrested the suspect.

Moreover, the police said that the accused, Mani, has so far removed the bodies of five children from the graves.

Added to that, the accused seems to be mentally ill, but the case has been registered against the accused under Section 297.

However, the accused said in his initial statement that he was against putting dirt on children’s graves.

The police said that the accused used to remove the dead bodies from the graves a few hours after the burial of the children and kept the dead bodies of the children at a distance of 10 to 15 yards from the graves.

The police further said that the accused, Mani, used to inform the heirs of the dead body about his actions.

Advertisement

Also Read