Maryam says return of Nawaz Sharif will bring progress, prosperity to country

LAHORE: Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz has claimed that the return of Nawaz Sharif on October 21 will once again bring progress and prosperity to Pakistan.

She said this while addressing a public gathering in Shahdara, Lahore on Sunday.

She asserted that Nawaz Sharif fought inflation, eliminated terrorism and loadshedding in the country, and now he is returning to Pakistan.

In his era, the people got cheap bread, sugar and flour, she said, adding during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, electricity bills used to be less and people used to pay the electricity bill and ate bread twice a day.

Maryam said that ever since Nawaz Sharif had been expelled from our power and country, peace and happiness also departed from the country.

Advertisement

She asserted that the whole of Pakistan is making preparations to welcome Nawaz Sharif, who wanted to set an example on the day.

She further said that Nawaz Sharif had not been kicked out of power for the first time but the one who expelled Nawaz Sharif, is now lying in the garbage of the history.

Maryam said that people of Shahdara loved Nawaz Sharif and never left him in his difficult time that was why there were as many people on the roofs as there were people on ground there.

She further said that Malik Riaz, Saiful Mulok Khokhar did not leave Nawaz Sharif either.

She criticizing the PTI chairman said there was also such a party whose leader did not face any difficulty and now his party was divided into pieces.

Even in every difficult time, the lion’s voice came from Shahdara.

Advertisement

Preparations for Nawaz Sharif’s arrival have started today from Shahdara.

She said, “When I told Nawaz Sharif that I am going to meet Shahdara people today, he asked me to give his greetings to the people of Shahdara.”

After 4 years, people of Shahdara and Nawaz Sharif will meet at Minar Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz along with the people raised slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and told the participants

She said that Nawaz Sharif has not returned yet, there is a sound from all sides, one war-fair lion, fourth war-fair lion.

Nawaz Sharif suffered wounds on his chest, no one can answer him.

Advertisement

When Nawaz Sharif returns, he will not have a mother and wife to pray for him at home.

She said that they would meet Nawaz Sharif at Minar Pakistan on Oct 21.