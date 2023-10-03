A visitor visa, also known as a temporary resident visa, is an essential document for individuals planning to travel to Canada. This official document is affixed to the applicant’s passport and serves as proof that the traveler meets the necessary requirements to enter Canada.

In this article, we will explore the key details and requirements for obtaining a visitor visa to Canada, with a specific focus on Pakistani nationals.

Who Needs a Visitor Visa?

Most travelers, including Pakistani nationals, are required to obtain a visitor visa when planning to visit Canada. This requirement extends to those who are transiting through a Canadian airport on their way to their final destination.

Application Process

Applicants can conveniently apply for a visitor visa online through the official website of the Canadian government. The website provides comprehensive information on the documents required during the application process.

Mandatory Identity Document

One of the essential prerequisites for a visitor visa is a machine-readable passport. Applicants must ensure that they possess a valid passport meeting this criterion.

Supporting Documents

In addition to the mandatory passport, there is a list of both mandatory and optional supporting documents that applicants may need to submit as part of their visa application.

Optional Bank Account Statement

One of the optional documents that applicants may choose to include is a bank account statement. While the Canadian government’s official website lists this as an optional requirement, it can be beneficial. The statement serves to demonstrate the applicant’s financial stability during their stay in Canada.

The bank account statement should include the following details:

Bank name and contact information: This allows the Canadian authorities to contact the applicant’s bank or financial institution if necessary.

Proof of ownership: The statement must clearly show that it is the applicant’s account.

Name and address of the applicant.

A minimum of six months of account details, including balances.

Minimum Balance Guidelines

While there is no official minimum balance requirement specified by the Canadian government, private companies that assist individuals with visa applications have shared their recommendations.

According to these sources, the minimum closing balance should be approximately Rs1,500,000 if you are traveling alone and Rs2 million if you are traveling with your family.

