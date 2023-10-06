The important meeting was held in Karachi.

The Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Mr. Madad Ali Sindhi, presided over an important meeting in Karachi that focused on advancing examination reforms in the education sector.

The honorable chairpersons of all the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) of Sindh participated in the meeting.

The main purpose of the meeting, chaired by the Federal Minister of Education, was to deliberate and strategize on the reforms suggested by the Inter-Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC), which can benefit the education boards across the province.

During the meeting, the chairpersons of the boards provided a comprehensive briefing on the proposed reforms of the IBCC, highlighting the potential to enhance the examination system and process.

The Hon’ble Minister emphasized the importance of timely implementation of these reforms and urged the boards to develop a robust examination framework that would instill public confidence in the assessment process.

IBCC Executive Director Prof. Dr. Ghulam Ali Malah gave a detailed overview of the proposed reforms, highlighting their potential to uplift the education landscape. His insights and expertise were instrumental in steering the discussion towards constructive outcomes.

The mutual cooperation and fruitful discussions during the meeting reflect the shared commitment to enhance the quality and credibility of the examination system, which will ultimately benefit the education sector and, most importantly, the students.

