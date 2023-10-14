MQM to hold rally in solidarity with Palestine on Friday

Convener MQM Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui addressed the media about the Palestine issue.

He urged the UN to play its part in peace.

MQM leader requested the world community to raise their voice against atrocities.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the Pakistan Convener Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM), addressed the media at the Central Election Office Pakistan House and shed light upon the current Palestine issue.

The convener said while chairing the media said that at this time humanism has been born in Palestine.

The MQM leader said that it would be a mistake to consider the current situation of Palestine as a regional situation. It may prove dangerous for Palestine and other countries as well.

He further appeals United Nations (UN) to take extraordinary measures against Israeli aggression because this is a matter of the UN.

However, at present, the situation in Palestine is the greatest for the United Nations.

In this regard, he urged the nation, if we do not take steps on this matter with full attention, there will be a big loss.

For this cause, we, the all nation, need to express solidarity with the people of Palestine for a free Palestine.

In addition to that, the MQM Pakistan is holding a rally to express solidarity with the people of Palestine on Friday.

The Leader of MQM further stated that this fire will engulf everyone if timely action is not taken.

However, the Palestinian issue is a big challenge for the international community.

Additionally, the former MNA and politician, on the other hand, condemns the atrocities happening in Palestine.

Furthermore, The MQM politician has urged and requested the international community to raise its voice against the atrocities in Palestine.

Previously, MQM leader said on Thursday that his party would not carry the labour and burden of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in coming times.