Mushaal urges world to impose economic, defense sanctions on Israel

RAWALPINDI: Special Assistant on Human Rights Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Friday urged the international community to impose economic and defense sanctions on Israel for unleashing the reign of terror against innocent Palestinians.

Talking to the media persons in Rawalpindi, she said war crimes and genocide is taking place on the Palestinian territory, regretting that nobody is punishing Israel for its crimes. She said the perpetrators of war crimes should be prosecuted.

The Special Assistant said the entire Muslim Ummah is aggrieved and concerned over the deteriorating situation in the Middle East. She said reports suggest that about one hundred Palestinian children are being butchered by the Israeli state on daily basis.

Demanding immediate ceasefire, the Special Assistant said humanitarian aid should be provided to the Palestinians. She said international human rights organizations should also be allowed access to the Palestinian territory to assess the ground situation.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick said the people of Pakistan and Kashmir stand by their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

Earlier, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry also took out a rally to express solidarity with the Palestinian people. The participants, belonging to different walks of life, were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of Palestinian people.