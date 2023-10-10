Muslims, Pakistan should stand with Palestine, says Maulana Fazl

MULTAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Tuesday said the entire Muslim Ummah specially Pakistan should stand with Palestine against Israel, Bol News reported.

Talking to the media in Multan, Maulana Fazlur Rehamn said America and western forces were backing Israel. For 75 years, Israel had occupied the land of Palestine in Arab, he said.

“Today, for the first time, an advancement has been made from Gaza to Israel. The way Palestine has started to liberate its land, Muslims should stand behind them,” he said.

He said it was the duty of the Muslim Ummah to help Palestine in every way. The government should help the ummah in this conditions and Pakistan should stand with Palestine,” he said.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Pakistan should not be ambiguous on the issue of Palestine. At one time Pakistan shot down Israeli planes, he said.

He also said that they were ready to contest the elections eve if they were conducted the next day. The Pakistan People’s Party would agree on the election under the new census, he said.