Nadra smart ID card normal fee update – October 2023

Lahore: Pakistan is introducing an innovative Smart National Identity Card (NIC) for its citizens, featuring a fusion of cutting-edge technology and meticulously defined regulations to ensure its credibility and legitimacy.

This new NIC boasts a unique 13-digit identification number that holds nationwide recognition and has become an essential prerequisite for various official documents, including licenses, National Tax Number (NTN) registration, bank accounts, passports, and cellular connections.

Applying for a New Smart ID Card

Every Pakistani citizen aged 18 and above is eligible to obtain this smart NIC. To initiate the application process, individuals can opt for two convenient methods.

They can visit a NADRA Registration Center (NRC) or take advantage of the user-friendly Pak Identity website. While the latter allows applicants to request the Smart National Identity Card online, it’s essential to note that it does not facilitate fresh or new CNIC applications.

Normal Smart ID Card Fee

As of October 2023, the fee structure for the Smart ID Card remains unchanged. The cost for individuals falling under the normal category stands at Rs 750.

This initiative not only represents a step towards modernization and improved identity verification but also reinforces the government’s commitment to streamlining administrative processes for the convenience of its citizens.

