Namaz-e-Janaza of martyred soldier offered in native town Jaffarabad

RAWALPINDI: Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Abdul Hakeem Shaheed (age 32 years) who embraced shahadat on 14th October 2023 in area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan District, was offered at his native town District Jaffarabad.

Shaheed was laid to rest with full military honour. Senior serving military officers, relatives of the shaheed and large strength of locals of the area attended the funeral.

Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs.

#ISPR Advertisement Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Abdul Hakeem Shaheed (age 32 years) who embraced shahadat on 14th October 2023 in area of Mir Ali, North #Waziristan District, was offered at his native town District Jaffarabad. Shaheed was laid to rest with full military honour. Senior serving… pic.twitter.com/a60z6zP4dO — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) October 15, 2023

On 14 October 2023, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan on reported presence of terrorists.

Advertisement

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between our troops & terrorists, as a result, six terrorists were sent to hell, while eight terrorists injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists who were actively involved in terrorist acts against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Abdul Hakeem (age 32 years, resident of District Naseerabad) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.